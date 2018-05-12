BOSTON (AP) — Almost 70 people have been displaced as firefighters battle three separate apartment fires in Boston.
Firefighters responded to the first fire just after 3 a.m. Saturday on the third floor of a 6-family home in Roxbury. The fire displaced nearly 40 residents.
One resident and two firefighters were taken to an area hospital during a second fire that started shortly before 6 a.m. in the West Roxbury neighborhood of Boston. More than 30 people were displaced from the apartment building that sustained about $2 million in damage.
A third fire broke out before 8 a.m. in Dorchester. Fire officials say the three fires do not appear to be connected.
