MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Several people and groups are joining forces to promote south Alabama’s Mobile-Tensaw River Delta and its natural resources.
The formation of the Alabama Delta Alliance was announced at a news conference this week.
The alliance aims to support the region and attract tourism.
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said the delta is “a hugely untapped resource for ecotourism.”
The Mobile-Tensaw River Delta is home to more than 600 species of fish, mammals, reptiles, amphibians and birds. With habitats that include huge swaths of swamps, marshes and wetlands, it’s a maze of tributary creeks, rivers, streams and bayous.
The Alabama Delta Alliance calls it one of the nation’s largest deltas, and one of the world’s most bio-diverse bodies of water.
The alliance also announced a new website about the region at alabamadelta.com .