ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania city has added body cameras to its police force.

The Allentown Police Department said Tuesday all of its patrol officers will wear the cameras starting Nov. 1. The Morning Call reports Democratic Mayor Ed Pawlowski called the cameras a “great step” for the city and they will protect the general public, officers and the integrity of officers.

The cameras are being funded through a federal program launched in 2015 to increase transparency within local police. WFMZ-TV reports the city is matching a $250,000 federal grant to use for hardware, 200 cameras and two new department positions.

Police officers will be responsible for turning on the cameras during interactions with the public.