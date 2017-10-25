FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A northeastern Indiana health department is distributing 900 opiate overdose reversal kits to police departments and other agencies.

The Fort Wayne-Allen County Department of Health will give the kits with the overdose reversal dug naloxone to the Fort Wayne and New Haven police departments, the Allen County Public Library, the county’s adult probation office and other agencies.

The local health department received a state grant to pay for the kits that can be used to reverse overdoses of opioid drugs such as heroin and prescription painkillers.

The News-Sentinel reports 68 people died of drug overdoses in Allen County last year.

