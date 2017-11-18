OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Allegiant Airlines is now flying nonstop from Ogden to Sin City.

The Standard-Examiner reports the new flight service officially launched Friday.

According to the airline, it will fly from Ogden-Hinckley Airport to Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport twice a week.

The one-way fares will cost a minimum of $46.

Allegiant last month opened up flight service from Ogden to Los Angeles.

The Nevada-based airline is looking to expand commercial flights at Ogden airport to other places including Oakland, California and Florida.

___

Information from: Standard-Examiner, http://www.standard.net