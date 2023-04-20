A drunken semitruck driver crashed into a car on Interstate 82 on Thursday morning and then tried to flee, say investigators.

The driver, from South Carolina, was westbound on the interstate to Puyallup with a half-load of pizza pockets about 5:30 a.m., Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson told the Herald.

As the driver neared Locust Grove Road south of Kennewick, his semi hit the rear of a Honda heading in the same direction.

After crushing the trunk of the car, the driver sped away, Thorson said. The driver called troopers, who stopped the truck about 10 miles down the highway near Dallas Road.

The woman driving the Honda was bruised, but not seriously hurt.

When troopers stopped the driver, he tried telling them that he had only hit a deer.

Initial tests showed he had a blood-alcohol level of 0.08 percent. He was booked into Benton County jail for DUI and hit-and-run driving.

It’s rare to find truck drivers driving drunk, Thorson said. They face much higher restrictions for intoxication. By federal law, the blood-alcohol level considered impaired is 0.04 percent.

The truck, which came from Illinois, was impounded and is being held until the owner can retrieve it, he said.