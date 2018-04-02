COVENTRY, R.I. (AP) — Police have arrested two people connected to recent purse thefts.

Colonel John S. MacDonald of the Coventry Police Department says two men were arrested in a Walmart parking lot.

Nineteen-year-old Tyrell Rivera-Carpenter and 22-year-old Randolph Carpenter, both of Providence, were detained after their descriptions matched surveillance footage of previous thefts. They are allegedly connected to two previous larcenies at that Walmart, and were found allegedly stolen from a third victim as they were arrested.

Both men are being held overnight and will appear in court at the Kent County Courthouse Tuesday on multiple charges, including driving without consent of an owner, and larcenies. Information about their attorneys is not immediately available.