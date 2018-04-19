NEW YORK (AP) — Drug Enforcement Administration agents have brought the alleged East Coast crime boss of the notorious street gang MS-13 to New York to face murder conspiracy and drug-trafficking charges.
Miguel Angel Corea Diaz had been jailed in Maryland in separate drug case. He was expected to arraigned Thursday on Long Island, where authorities blame MS-13 for a wave of violence.
Prosecutors say Diaz ordered beatings and killings and directed the gang’s drug operations in New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Texas and elsewhere.
They say his street name was “Reaper.”
There was no immediate information on an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
Federal prosecutors believe MS-13, or the Mara Salvatrucha, has thousands of members across the country, mostly Central American immigrants.