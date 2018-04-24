NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say the alleged leader of a homicidal drug ring that imported tons of cocaine from Colombia into the U.S. has been brought to New York to face charges.
Daniel Rendon-Herrera, also known as “Don Mario,” pleaded not guilty in Brooklyn on Tuesday to leading a continuing criminal enterprise.
There was no immediate comment from the defense.
Federal authorities say that the organization sent multi-ton, U.S.-bound shipments of cocaine from Colombia through Central America between about June 2003 and December 2014.
U.S. Attorney Richard P. Donoghue says the group also employed hit men across North and South America.