WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts law firm’s billboard decried by a competing firm as a copycat has been moved directly across from its purported look-alike, setting up a face-off between the rival lawyers.

The Telegram & Gazette reports the billboards had been about two miles apart on opposite sides of Interstate 290. They are now about 800 feet apart, and the protruding cutouts of the firms’ lawyers now look directly at each other.

Ellis Law Offices in Worcester has filed a federal lawsuit accusing The Law Offices of Joseph J. Cariglia of trying to create confusion and siphon off business.

Cariglia’s marketing company says the billboards have numerous differences, including language and images. A lawyer for the marketing firm says the billboard’s new location was planned before the lawsuit.

___

Information from: Telegram & Gazette (Worcester, Mass.), http://www.telegram.com