BOSTON (AP) — Allegations of misconduct made by seminarians in Boston will be investigated.

The archbishop of Boston, Cardinal Sean O’Malley, says in a statement on Friday that he’s unable to verify or disprove the allegations about St. John’s Seminary but called them a “source of serious concern.”

O’Malley says the allegations were made online by two former seminarians.

O’Malley has not provided details about the allegations, but one man who identified himself as an ex-seminarian says in a blog post that he witnessed inappropriate behavior, including sexual misconduct and alcohol abuse.

O’Malley says St. John’s rector, Monsignor James Moroney, will go on sabbatical leave for the fall semester so there can be a “fully independent inquiry.”

The investigation will be overseen by a group including Assumption College President Francesco Cesareo.

___

This story has been corrected to show the name of Assumption College’s president is Francesco Cesareo, not Francisco Cesare.