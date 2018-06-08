SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Democratic Party Chairman Michael Madigan has named a committee composed entirely of women to choose the party’s next executive director.

The post was vacated Wednesday when Timothy Mapes resigned amid allegations of inappropriate comments and mishandling of sexual harassment complaints in the Illinois House. Mapes was chief of staff to Madigan in Madigan’s role as speaker of the House.

Madigan issued a statement Friday saying that all 18 women on the Democratic State Central Committee will conduct the search. He says they’re committed to Democrats’ success and “recognize the need for a better culture in Illinois.”

Chairwomen are state representative and lieutenant governor candidate Juliana Stratton of Chicago, Chicago Sen. Iris Martinez, Jayne Mazzotti of Taylorville, former Chicago Sen. Carol Ronen and Cook County Recorder of Deeds Karen Yarbrough.