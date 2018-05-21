SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — All the structural steel for the new Expo Center at the New York State Fair has been installed as crews continue construction ahead of this summer’s fair.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued a progress report Monday for the 136,000-square-foot structure being built at the fairgrounds in suburban Syracuse. The Democrat says the building will be the largest indoor events space north of New York City between Boston and Cleveland.

The Expo Center is part of the state’s ongoing $120 million plan to improve the fairgrounds. When completed, it will have space for 4,000 retractable seats and room for 500 exhibit booths.

State officials say the building will help boost central New York’s economy by hosting events year-round, including car, boat, trade and home and garden shows, and pet and tech expos.