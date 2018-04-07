LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for all of Arkansas.

The warning will be in effect from 1 a.m. until 9 a.m. Sunday as temperatures statewide are expected to drop into the mid-20s to around 30 degrees.

The weather service says temperatures are expected to rise above freezing by mid-morning and that no storms are in the immediate forecast.

Flood warnings are in effect for the Ouachita River at Arkadelphia, Camden and Thatcher Lock and Dam; the Black River in northeast Arkansas and the White River at Augusta and Clarendon.