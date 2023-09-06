As full containment nears for both the Oregon Road and Gray fires, all evacuations for the blazes have been lifted.

Containment of the Oregon Road fire northeast of Elk reached 90% over the weekend, up from 86% Saturday.

According to the most recent daily update on the Gray fire on Saturday, containment had reached 97%. Officials have said they will no longer release daily updates unless there’s a major development in the Medical Lake-area fire.

Together, the fires have destroyed over 20,000 acres and more than 350 homes. Fewer than 250 personnel remain at each fire mopping up remaining sources of heat.

Officials have determined the Oregon Road fire to be human-caused, but the causes of both fires are still under investigation.