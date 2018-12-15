PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — All evacuation orders have been lifted in Paradise more than a month after a devastating wildfire that wiped out the Northern California town.

The fire that broke out Nov. 8 killed at least 86 people and destroyed 14,000 homes in Paradise and nearby communities in the Sierra Nevada foothills.

This will be the first time many residents get to see their property since fleeing the firestorm.

The Butte County health officer issued an advisory strongly urging people not to live on destroyed property until it is declared clear of hazardous waste, ash and debris. The county is providing masks, gloves and protective suits to reduce exposure to toxic materials.

Authorities also warned of an increased risk for flash flooding in the burn areas.