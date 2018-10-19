SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (AP) — Sen. Charles Schumer says progress is being made getting federal safety investigators fuller access to the limousine involved in a crash that killed 20 people two weeks ago.

Schumer told reporters in Utica a National Transportation Safety Board representative was given “limited access” to the wreckage Friday. He said a full investigation team could have access as early as next week.

The senator’s comments come a day after people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press that investigators have privately expressed frustration over their inability to fully examine the limousine.

The limo remains in the possession of state police after the operator was charged with criminally negligent homicide.

Spokesmen for the police and the NTSB say they’re cooperating.

Police say all 20 people died from the impact of the crash.