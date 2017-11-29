MILAN (AP) — The bankrupt Italian airline, Alitalia, has commissioned the Alberta Ferretti fashion house to design new uniforms.
The airline said Tuesday that the redesign came at the request of cabin and ground crews for “greater comfort.”
The crew restyling comes as the Italian government evaluates binding offers for all, or part, of the airline with the intent of completing a sale by spring.
Alitalia said the uniform update won’t create any new financial burdens.
The airline last updated its uniforms in 2016 with a burgundy-colored retro look for the first new uniforms in two decades.
Ferretti has pledged to design a collection combining elegance with convenience to ensure that all personnel are “comfortable in each working environment and throughout any season.”
Alitalia said the new uniforms should be ready by summer.