ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria’s Defense Ministry say military forces have killed eight Islamic militants in the east of the country.
The ministry said in a statement that the extremists were shot Friday during a military counterterrorism operation in Chechar, 520 kilometers (325 miles) east of the capital, Algiers.
The ministry said that the militants were considered “dangerous terrorists.” Several weapons were found, including two machine guns.
It was the first major military operation of the year in Algeria. Extremist groups are still active in the country. There were several attacks against police forces last year.
Most Read Stories
- Pioneering, inspiring snow-sports filmmaker Warren Miller, 93, dies at Orcas Island home WATCH
- Southwest will join airlines flying from Everett’s Paine Field
- Woman dies when vehicle drives off dock at Anacortes ferry terminal
- NTSB report: Amtrak engineer missed speed-limit signs before train crashed south of Tacoma
- More details emerge about events leading up to WSU QB Tyler Hilinski's death