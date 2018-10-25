ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — A French association of digital freedom and anti-censorship groups says its correspondent in Algeria has been arrested.

Internet Without Borders said Abdou Semmar was detained Wednesday evening along with Merouane Boudiab, the associate director of an online news site Semmar founded, Algerie Part.

Semmar started the site in 2017 to focus on political corruption and clan succession wars surrounding ailing Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika. The 81-year-old president is deciding whether to seek a fifth term next year.

Internet Without Borders Executive Director Julie Owono said Semmar’s work “has been systematically deterred by the authorities for more than two years.”

Semmar’s lawyer, Zakaria Benlahreche, told Algerian website TSA that Semmar was detained for “defamation by dissemination, threats and invasion of people’s privacy.”