PHOENIX (AP) — Before he joined the Arizona Legislature in 1972, there weren’t any major freeway systems, professional sports stadiums or health care for the poor in Phoenix. But after 14 years in the state Senate, Alfredo Gutierrez helped change Arizona entirely.
Now at age 72 and slowed by a brain injury, Gutierrez is leaving a decades-long career in public service.
The Arizona Capitol Times reports Gutierrez says he doesn’t want to spend the “seven or eight good years” he has left “arguing with right wingers.”
During Gutierrez’s 14 years in the Legislature, the Arizona Department of Transportation officially was established, which to this day oversees the construction and development of all of the highways and methods of transportation in the state.
