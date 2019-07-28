LONDON — A day after an unauthorized election protest he planned drew mass arrests in Moscow, Alexei Navalny, Russia’s most prominent opposition leader, was hospitalized with a “severe allergic reaction” in jail, his spokeswoman said Sunday.

“Over his whole life, Alexei has never experienced an allergic reaction,” the spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, wrote on Twitter. But she said that his face was severely swollen and he had red spots on his skin.

Navalny was arrested Wednesday and sentenced to 30 days in jail for calling a rally Saturday, to protest a decision by the election authorities to bar several opposition candidates from running for Moscow’s City Council.

The protest led to the arrests of more than 1,300 demonstrators. The rally was the latest in a series of street demonstrations staged as President Vladimir Putin’s approval ratings have dropped amid economic hardship.

Yarmysh wrote that employees at the special detention center in Russia where Navalny was being held had called an ambulance, and that he had been taken to a hospital where police officers were guarding his room.

Though the reason for his hospitalization was unclear, Navalny is no stranger to having his health imperiled because of his activism.

He has been roughed up by Russian law enforcement officers and arrested many times. In May 2017, an assailant threw a green chemical into his face, resulting in an 80% loss of his sight in one eye, he said. His vision may improve, but the outlook was unclear, Navalny wrote on his website that year, citing a doctor’s diagnosis.

Navalny was also doused with a green liquid earlier in March 2017, but that attack had no known adverse health effects.

As for the apparent allergic attack strong enough to send Navalny to the hospital, one of his allies, Leonid Volkov, said on Twitter on Sunday that he had spent 28 days in the same cell in June.

“Immediately upon release, I got all swollen and covered with red spots,” Volkov wrote. “We thought this was an allergy.”

“Looks like Alexei has the same symptoms and this is some kind of a strange allergy,” he said.