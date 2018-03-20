ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (AP) — An Alexandria man has been found guilty of stealing from his ailing mother.

Kenneth Hauge will be sentenced in May after a jury found him guilty of theft by exploitation for stealing $35,000 from his mother’s bank accounts while she received care at Firesteel Healthcare Community in Mitchell.

The Daily Republic says Hauge was initially power of attorney for his 90-year-old mother, but those rights were revoked and another family member was named.

Court documents say Hauge admitted spending his mother’s money on himself and others.

___

Information from: The Daily Republic, http://www.mitchellrepublic.com