ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The city of Alexandria says things are much better now on Metrorail’s Blue Line.

The city on Tuesday launched what it’s calling a “Back 2 Blue” campaign to encourage residents to give the Blue Line another try.

Commuters became frustrated with changes in recent years that reduced rush-hour service on the line to every 12 minutes.

In May, though, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority announced it was resuming the previous level of service on the Blue Line, meaning trains are scheduled every eight minutes during rush hour.

The Blue Line is of particular importance to Alexandria — the city’s Braddock Road, King Street and Van Dorn Street stations are all on the Blue Line.