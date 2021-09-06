COLUMBIA, S.C. — Alex Murdaugh, who was shot Saturday afternoon nearly three months after his wife and son were murdered, is resigning from his family’s law firm and entering drug treatment, he said in a statement Monday.

“The murders of my wife and son have caused an incredibly difficult time in my life,” according to the statement.

“I have made a lot of decisions that I truly regret.

“I’m resigning from my law firm and entering rehab after a long battle that has been exacerbated by these murders.

“I am immensely sorry to everyone I’ve hurt, including my family, friends and colleagues.

“I ask for prayers as I rehabilitate myself and my relationships,” he said in the statement, released by Amanda Loveday, spokesperson for Murdaugh.

Murdaugh’s statement did not address his shooting.

Asked about Murdaugh’s statement, State Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel said, “No comment.”

Murdaugh was part of Peters Murdaugh Parker Eltzroth Detrick, which specializes in personal injury cases.

Randolph Murdaugh, Alex’s great-grandfather, started the storied Hampton law practice that would become known as PMPED in 1910, and several generations of family members have worked for the practice. As on mid-afternoon Monday, Alex Murdaugh, as well as Randy and Steven Murdaugh, were listed as members of the firm.

Murdaugh called 911 at 1:34 p.m. Saturday after receiving “a superficial gunshot wound to the head,” the S.C. Law Enforcement Division said Sunday.

The agency released details of the shooting Sunday, confirming that Murdaugh, 53, was shot on Old Salkehatchie Road near Varnville in Hampton County.

The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office responded and coordinated with Hampton County EMS to airlift Murdaugh to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah for the gunshot wound.

Murdaugh’s attorney, Jim Griffin, told reporters Saturday that Murdaugh was on his way to Charleston when he had car trouble and stopped.

A truck passed Murdaugh, turned around and came back, and someone in the truck shot him, according to Griffin. The information, he said, was relayed to him through Murdaugh’s brother Randy.

South Carolina’s State Law Enforcement Division, in its statement Sunday, did not mention specific information about what happened during the shooting.

On Monday afternoon, a switchboard operator at the hospital said he was not listed among current patients.

On June 7, Murdaugh’s wife, Maggie, and son Paul were both found shot to death at their Colleton County estate. Murdaugh’s father, grandfather and great-grandfather ran the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office for nearly a century.

Paul Murdaugh, 22, a student at the University of South Carolina, was shot in the head and upper body with a shotgun, while his mother, 52, was killed with what appeared to be an assault rifle, sources familiar with the investigation said, adding that casings were recovered at the scene. Their bodies were found separated from one another.

Their deaths have prompted national interest and speculation around South Carolina, especially in the state’s legal and law enforcement communities, where Alex Murdaugh, his law firm and his family are widely known.

Nearly three months after the murders, SLED has yet to make an arrest or announce a suspect or a motive.

