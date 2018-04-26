DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies having lunch at a Florida restaurant say they noticed a man who seemed “nervous” about their presence, and worked to confirm their suspicions.
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies learned 37-year-old Donald Lee Nelson was a fugitive from Jasper County, Indiana, wanted on charges of armed robbery, pointing a firearm at someone and criminal confinement with a deadly weapon.
A sheriff’s statement says deputies located Nelson’s SUV outside an apartment in Destin on Wednesday afternoon. They called in the county’s fugitive warrants team and Nelson was taken into custody when he stepped out of his apartment.
A lawyer isn’t listed on records.
Authorities said Nelson had likely been working as a cook in Destin on Florida’s Gulf Coast.