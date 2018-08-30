MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Alec Baldwin will be the keynote speaker at the New Hampshire Democratic Party’s annual fall fundraising dinner.
The actor, who won an Emmy last year for his portrayal of President Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live,” will speak at the Oct. 14 Eleanor Roosevelt Dinner in Manchester.
Baldwin says he is working to help Democrats win elections across the country. He recently appeared in a video calling for citizens to support and for Congress to protect special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into the 2016 election.
The New Hampshire dinner is an annual event with a new name. In 2016, the party switched the name from the Jefferson-Jackson dinner to the Kennedy-Clinton dinner.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- U.S. denying passports to Americans along the border, throwing their citizenship into question
- Body found in fish tank in missing man's San Francisco home
- Florida reels as red tide rolls on, killing wildlife, tourism, businesses
- Florida GOP candidate warns not to 'monkey this up' by electing African American as governor
- New law to make California first state to end bail