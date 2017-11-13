NEW YORK (AP) — Alec Baldwin has settled a lawsuit in which he accused a prominent New York City art dealer of fraud.
The actor tells The New Yorker magazine gallery owner Mary Boone agreed to write him a “seven-figure check” to settle his allegation she sold him a copy of a 1996 Ross Bleckner painting called “Sea and Mirror” rather than the original.
Baldwin paid $190,000 for the painting. The parties informed a court of the agreement on Monday.
Boone told the New York Post’s “Page Six” column the dispute was fueled by sexism.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Burien, the town Trump cast a spell on, is waking up a very different place | Danny Westneat
- Weather Service warns that windstorm could peak in Seattle during commute home
- Cougars rise past Huskies to No. 15 in AP poll 2 weeks ahead of Apple Cup clash
- Seattle's next mayor, Jenny Durkan, names full transition team, deputy mayors
Baldwin tells The New Yorker he plans to donate half of the settlement to help rebuild a Long Island cinema that was destroyed by fire.