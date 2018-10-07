VIERA, Fla. (AP) — One of former astronaut Buzz Aldrin’s attorneys in a legal fight with two of his children and a business manager is withdrawing, citing “irreconcilable differences.”
Attorney Steven Selz last week filed court papers in state court in Florida seeking to withdraw from the case.
The lawyer says he and Aldrin have “irreconcilable differences” that have made it improper for him to represent the Apollo 11 moonwalker.
Court documents show that two other attorneys remain on behalf of Aldrin.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Banksy painting self-destructs after fetching $1.4 million at Sotheby’s
- Kavanaugh sworn in to high court after rancorous confirmation WATCH
- Judicial ﬁght over Kavanaugh exposes country hovering near ‘rock bottom’
- Mormon no more: Tabernacle Choir renamed in big church shift
- Turkey concludes Saudi journalist Khashoggi killed by 'murder' team, sources say
Aldrin sued two of his children and a business manager in June, accusing them of misusing his credit cards, transferring money from an account, and slandering him by saying he has dementia.
Earlier, the two children had filed a petition claiming their father was suffering from memory loss, delusions, paranoia and confusion.