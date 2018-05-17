ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque FBI Special Agent in Charge Terry Wade is leaving New Mexico and heading to FBI headquarters in the nation’s capital.

The Albuquerque Journal reports Wade will become the bureau’s assistant director for the Inspections Division at the end of the month.

The unit investigates everything from FBI employee off-duty drunken driving incidents to agent-involved shootings and any use of force by agents.

The Inspections Division conducted an investigation into the failure of the FBI to respond to a tip received on its public access line about the Parkland, Florida, school shooter earlier this year.

Wade, whose career with the FBI began in 1996, was appointed Special Agent in Charge of the Albuquerque office in December 2015.

