ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The newest addition to the Albuquerque zoo’s giraffe herd is a 6-foot-tall newborn named Malika.
The Albuquerque Journal reports the healthy calf was born Monday and both mother and calf were doing fine Tuesday.
The zoo now has three adult female giraffes, one adult male and two calves.
Mammal curator Erin Flynn says because the gestation period of baby giraffes is 15 months, zoo keepers had a long time to think about names.
Malika, like the other giraffes at the ABQ BioPark Zoo, are reticulated giraffes. There are nine subspecies located throughout the African continent. Reticulated giraffes are mostly native to east Africa.
Flynn says giraffes are considered vulnerable because of loss of habitat, illegal hunting and civil unrest in many of the countries where they are found.
Information from: Albuquerque Journal, http://www.abqjournal.com