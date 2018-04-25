ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller says the city has partnered with a local organization to set up an information line that sexual assault victims can call to seek information about their cases.

He says the information line is the result of an initiative that has prioritized eliminating the backlog of more than 4,000 untested rape kits in the city’s crime lab.

On Wednesday, Keller and the Albuquerque Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners, or SANE, announced the establishment of the Sexual Assault Information Line, which any victim with questions on the status of an investigation into an assault against them can now call.

The number for it is 1-866-613-7245, or 1-866-613-SAIL. Victims can also send an inquiry to the email address kitinfo@abqsane.org.

SANE will manage the information line.