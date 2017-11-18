ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The city of Albuquerque wants a federal judge to clarify an order that accuses local officials of manipulating police body camera video.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that City Attorney Jessica Hernandez filed a notice Friday, saying the city shared the same amount of footage with the court and media.

U.S. District Judge Robert Brack is presiding over federally-mandated reforms of Albuquerque police.

In a hearing Thursday, Brack said officials had only shared the portion of the video that made it seem like an independent court monitor was biased against the department.

Brack also blasted police leadership for secretly recording the monitor and denied the city’s motion for a different monitor.

The department has been undergoing an overhaul since the Justice Department found a pattern of excessive force in 2014.

