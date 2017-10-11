ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The board for New Mexico’s largest school district is opposing the state’s proposed changes to science teaching standards that substitute references to rising global temperatures and climate change with statements about climate “fluctuations.”

The Albuquerque Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2hBHpcm ) that the policy committee of the Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education voted on Tuesday to send a letter to the Public Education Department criticizing the proposal.

The Public Education Department has suggested several additions and deletions as it moves forward with adopting a set of science standards developed by a consortium of states and the National Academy of Sciences. The state’s proposal also omits references to evolution and the age of Earth.

Board member Barbara Petersen says the letter will show teachers that they have support to “teach real science.”

___

Information from: Albuquerque Journal, http://www.abqjournal.com