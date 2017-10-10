ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Albuquerque school board member has resigned following an investigation into her role at a charter school under scrutiny in an embezzlement case.

Attorney General Hector Balderas announced Tuesday that Analee Maestas resigned from her position effective immediately.

Balderas says Analee Maestas was no longer qualified because of concerns regarding misuse of public funds at La Promesa Early Learning Center.

Earlier this month, the state auditor’s office said La Promesa’s former assistant business manager — Maestas’ daughter — had deposited over 500 checks worth more than $475,000 into her personal bank account.

Maestas founded La Promesa in 2008. She was accused last year of altering a receipt for maintenance work she had done at her home so she could be reimbursed as if it had been a school expense.

Her attorney, Marc Lowry, did not immediately return an email.