ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police say they’re investigating the death of a teenage boy at a southeast Albuquerque mobile home park.
Officers were called to the Wyoming Plaza mobile home park around 10 a.m. Monday about a teen who reportedly had sustained trauma from an undisclosed source.
Police say the boy who was under the age of 18 later died at the hospital.
His name hasn’t been released yet.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- SUV carrying family might have been intentionally driven off California cliff, reports say
- Unlikely foes block homeless camp in Southern California
- A child abductee's journey back
- The Kushner family saw the White House as an opportunity, but it’s mainly meant trouble
- 'No more DACA deal,' Trump says as he threatens to 'stop' NAFTA if Mexico doesn't better secure border
Police say several people have been detained at the scene for questioning and the investigation is ongoing.