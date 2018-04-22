ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in Albuquerque have identified the victim in a fatal shooting incident.
They say 20-year-old Clifford Patterson III died Friday following a deadly altercation inside a vehicle in a southwest Albuquerque neighborhood.
Police say another person is hospitalized in stable condition following the shooting.
They’re still searching for suspects in the homicide.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Former Mariners reliever Danny Farquhar 'stable but in critical condition' after passing out in dugout
- UPDATE: Throw out romaine lettuce from SW Arizona, CDC warns as E. coli spreads
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
- Verne Troyer, Mini-Me from ‘Austin Powers’ films, has died
- Scott Pruitt before the EPA: Fancy homes, a shell company and friends with money
KOB-TV reports that it’s the 23rd homicide so far this year in Albuquerque.
___
Information from: KOB-TV, http://www.kob.com