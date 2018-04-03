ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police have arrested a juvenile in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy.

Police did not release the age of the teen who was arrested in the killing Monday of Carlos Rodriguez in a mobile home park in southeast Albuquerque, but he was booked into the juvenile detention center.

The Associated Press does not usually publish the names of juveniles who are crime suspects.

A Police Department spokesman says the teen who was arrested is accused of murder.

Officer Simon Drobik says officers at the scene of the shooting detained several people and that detectives conducted interviews before executing a search warrant and arresting the teen.