ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in Albuquerque say they are investigating a suspicious death in the city’s southeast area.
Details aren’t immediately available and police say officers are in the early stages of the investigation.
Police say the incident Thursday afternoon to a violent crimes callout on Western Skies Drive south of Central Avenue.
They say the 300 block of Western Skies is closed so officers can investigate the incident.
