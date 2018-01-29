ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Albuquerque police officer who persuaded a pregnant woman he found using heroin to let him adopt her unborn child is meeting President Donald Trump.

Officer Ryan Holets is traveling to Washington, D.C. to meet the president at the White House. But it’s not known if he will attend Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Holets and his wife were praised last month for adopting a baby girl they named Hope after the addicted mom agreed to let the couple raise her baby.

Police say Holets found the homeless woman and a man using heroin near a convenience store in September. But instead of charging the couple with drug possession, he asked to adopt her child.

Holets and his wife have four other children.