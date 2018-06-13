ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque officials say the man who has been the city’s interim police chief since Mayor Tim Keller took office last year has emerged as the best candidate to oversee the department moving forward.

Keller announced Michael Geier as his pick Wednesday to lead the department.

The department remains under the oversight of the U.S. Justice Department as it implements a series of court-mandated reforms following a spate of shootings by police several years ago.

The City Council must confirm Geier’s appointment.

Geier is a two-decade veteran of the Albuquerque Police Department, and recently served as police chief of Rio Rancho, an Albuquerque suburb.

Other finalists for the job included a police chief in Oklahoma, assistant chief for Seattle, and the chief of investigations for the San Francisco District Attorney.