ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Mayor-elect Tim Keller is looking outside the Albuquerque Police Department for a temporary police chief.

Keller said at a news conference Monday that he and his transition team are looking for an interim chief who knows the police officers but does not currently work there.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that Keller wants to have someone picked by next week.

But the search for a full-time police chief will span nationwide.

Police Chief Gorden Eden is retiring Dec. 1.

The change in leadership comes as the police department has been undergoing an overhaul as part of a court-mandated agreement.

A Justice Department probe in 2014 found a pattern of excessive force.