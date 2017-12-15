ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Albuquerque man convicted for beating two homeless men to death when he was a teen has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for his part in the 2014 killings.

Gilbert Tafoya was 15 years old when he and two friends beat 44-year-old Allison Gorman and 45-year-old Kee Thompson with makeshift weapons and stabbed the men to death.

Both men were Navajo.

According to police, a third man who was also attacked by the group said the teens were known for beating homeless people.

Tafoya, now 19, apologized to the men’s families during his sentencing on Thursday.

He told them he wouldn’t ask for their forgiveness, because he has not forgiven himself.

Nathaniel Carillo and Alex Rios have also been sentenced for the men’s deaths.