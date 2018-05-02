ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A 22-year-old Albuquerque man is being called a hero after saving a 2-year-old boy from a burning tent.
The boy’s great-grandmother Betty Purvis says Kierre Caldwell had been playing in her backyard on Sunday when the tent caught fire.
She says she tried to save the boy from the flames, but an explosion knocked her down.
Her neighbor, Philip Hall, saw what was happening and rescued Kierre, although he was also burned in the process.
Kierre was airlifted to Denver and Hall was airlifted to Lubbock, Texas for treatment.
Hall’s sister Cassandra Rhinehart says he is in critical but stable condition with several upcoming surgeries.
Purvis says Kierre will also need numerous surgeries, but should be able to pull through thanks to Hall.