ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Albuquerque man has pleaded guilty to assaulting an officer with the Pueblo of Isleta tribal police.

Prosecutors say 20-year-old Daniel Mendoza entered his plea Wednesday and faces up to 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced.

Mendoza remains in custody pending a sentencing hearing, which has yet to be scheduled.

According to a criminal complaint, Mendoza intentionally backed his truck into the tribal police officer’s vehicle while attempting to evade arrest in September 2016 on the Isleta Pueblo in New Mexico’s Bernalillo County.

The officer was commissioned as a Special Law Enforcement Officer by the Bureau of Indian Affairs’ Office of Justice Services.

Mendoza was subsequently indicted and charged with assault on a federal officer with a deadly and dangerous weapon.