ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Albuquerque man has been sentenced to more than six years in federal prison for bank robbery.
Prosecutors say 34-year-old Randy Lovett was sentenced Wednesday to a 77-month sentence followed by three years of supervised release.
Lovett was arrested on a criminal complaint charging him with robbing a Bank of America branch in Albuquerque on April 19.
According to the complaint, Lovett handed a bank teller a note in which he claimed to have a gun and demanded cash in $50 and $100 bills.
Lovett also told the teller she had 30 seconds to comply.
Prosecutors say Lovett was indicted in May on a bank robbery charge and pleaded guilty in June.