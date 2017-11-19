ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Albuquerque man is facing 13 counts of rape after he allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl on multiple occasions.
Police say 24-year-old Oliver Delgadillo-Vasquez also is accused of kidnapping the girl for two days.
According to a criminal complaint, the allegations date from more than last year to last month when Delgadillo-Vasquez reportedly showed up at the 13-year-old’s home and allegedly punched her.
Police say the girl told detectives she first learned of Delgadillo-Vasquez through social media, then met him in person while walking around her neighborhood when she was 12.
She says Delgadillo-Vasquez routinely dragged her into his truck and allegedly raped her at multiple locations.
Prosecutors filed a motion in court Saturday to keep Delgadillo-Vasquez jailed until his trial.
It’s unclear if he has an attorney yet.