ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Albuquerque man is facing 13 counts of rape after he allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl on multiple occasions.

Police say 24-year-old Oliver Delgadillo-Vasquez also is accused of kidnapping the girl for two days.

According to a criminal complaint, the allegations date from more than last year to last month when Delgadillo-Vasquez reportedly showed up at the 13-year-old’s home and allegedly punched her.

Police say the girl told detectives she first learned of Delgadillo-Vasquez through social media, then met him in person while walking around her neighborhood when she was 12.

She says Delgadillo-Vasquez routinely dragged her into his truck and allegedly raped her at multiple locations.

Prosecutors filed a motion in court Saturday to keep Delgadillo-Vasquez jailed until his trial.

It’s unclear if he has an attorney yet.