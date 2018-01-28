ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A lockdown at a downtown Albuquerque hospital has been lifted as police continue to investigate a fatal shooting.
Officials at Presbyterian Hospital say the facility was placed on lockdown as a precaution shortly before noon Sunday after a gunshot victim was brought into the emergency room.
The man eventually died from his injuries.
His name hasn’t been released yet.
Police say they’re investigating the incident as a homicide.
The lockdown was lifted shortly after 1 p.m.