ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A group of Albuquerque high school students is trying to raise money to visit sites linked to the Civil Rights Movement in the American South.

Black Student Union director Joycelyn Jackson told The Associated Press that 40 students are working to raise around $28,000 to visit important landmarks in Atlanta, Little Rock, Arkansas, and Birmingham, Alabama next summer.

Jackson says the students want to see for themselves where civil rights leaders work to end racial segregation.

The Black Student Unions in Albuquerque Public Schools are made up of African American, Latino, white and Native American students studying the civil rights movement.