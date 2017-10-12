ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Albuquerque car dealership has reached a settlement with a federal agency over employee complaints that claimed two managers repeatedly used racial slurs, posted racist pictures and made offensive jokes about Native American and Muslim employees’ religious practices.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced on Wednesday that Reliable Nissan will pay $205,000 to the three employees who filed the complaints and 11 other minority employees who experienced a hostile work environment.

Dealership officials say the complaints date back to 2011, and Reliable Nissan investigated and took action. They say the company has “long-standing policies in place that prohibit harassment, discrimination and retaliation in our workplace.”

The dealership has also agreed to provide annual training for two years for its employees and to review its policies.

